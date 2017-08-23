Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for final rehab start Saturday
Norris (groin) will make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After tossing 64 pitches in his second rehab start with Toledo on Monday, Norris could have his pitch count bumped up to the 80-to-85 range Saturday in what's expected to be his final outing in the minors before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list. Norris exhibited control issues his last time out with Toledo, but if he's able to make progress in that regard while working deeper into the start, he should be in line to reenter the Tigers' rotation Sept. 1 for one half of their doubleheader that day with the Indians. Norris has compiled a 5.29 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 85 innings with the big club this season.
