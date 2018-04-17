Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set to start Friday

Norris will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers will need a spot start as they'll be playing six games in a five-day period. Norris has struggled to a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings of relief so far this year, though his 1.66 FIP indicates that he's pitching quite well. His 30 percent strikeout rate is far above his career average of 20 percent, though it's not uncommon for a pitcher's strikeout rate to jump up in the bullpen, so don't expect him to suddenly be a top-tier strikeout pitcher when he starts on Friday.