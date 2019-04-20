Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set to start Sunday
Norris will make his next start Sunday against the White Sox after his turn Saturday was postponed, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was appointed to the rotation two weeks ago following Matt Moore's (knee) placement on the injured list, but he has yet to make a start due to a pair of postponements and multiple off-days in Detroit's schedule. Saturday's cancellation would have allowed the Tigers to delay Norris' first start until April 25, but manager Ron Gardenhire won't force the lefty to wait that long. Norris will oppose Reynaldo Lopez in the series finale.
