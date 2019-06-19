Tigers' Daniel Norris: Settles for no-decision

Norris allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk across six innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The left-hander has yielded only two runs in each of his last two outings, but in both cases he settled for a no-decision. Norris has lost his last four decisions, and he hasn't captured a win since May 12. Overall, he is 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 73.2 innings this season. Norris is scheduled to pitch next at home against the Rangers on Tuesday.