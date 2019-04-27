Tigers' Daniel Norris: Shelled for 10 hits

Norris surrendered four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Norris managed to limit the damage to four runs, which is actually quite impressive considering that he gave up 10 base knocks in just five innings of work. He allowed a run in the first, another in the second and two more in the bottom of the fifth before getting the boot. After tossing five scoreless frames in his first start of 2019, Friday's outing was certainly a step back. He'll enter his next outing with a 3.93 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 18.1 frames.