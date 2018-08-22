Tigers' Daniel Norris: Shifts rehab to Florida State League

Norris (groin) made his third rehab appearance Tuesday at High-A Lakeland, tossing three innings and giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Norris tossed 65 pitches in the outing, an indication he could be preparing for a return to the Tigers in a starting role. The lefty broke camp as a member of the rotation, but quickly moved to the bullpen after surrendering his rotation spot to Mike Fiers. The Tigers have since traded Fiers and have multiple starting pitchers residing on the disabled list, so it makes sense for Detroit to have Norris build up his pitch count so he can offer the team another rotation option in September. Norris, who has been on the shelf since late April after requiring groin surgery, will likely require at least one or two more rehab starts before rejoining the big club.