Norris tossed 2.1 innings in relief in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Brewers, giving up a run on four hits while striking out five.
As per usual, starter Michael Fulmer was limited to three innings in his start, so Norris came on in relief to piggyback him. While he needed 61 pitches to record his seven outs, Norris overwhelmed the Milwaukee hitters, with his lone mistake coming when Christian Yelich took him deep for a solo home run. Norris has taken well to a multi-inning role out of the Detroit bullpen, posting a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB across 15.2 innings over his last six appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Earns win out of bullpen•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Bumped from rotation•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Next appearance remains unknown•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Should be ready to pitch Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Earns win Monday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will work as primary pitcher Monday•