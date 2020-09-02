Norris tossed 2.1 innings in relief in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Brewers, giving up a run on four hits while striking out five.

As per usual, starter Michael Fulmer was limited to three innings in his start, so Norris came on in relief to piggyback him. While he needed 61 pitches to record his seven outs, Norris overwhelmed the Milwaukee hitters, with his lone mistake coming when Christian Yelich took him deep for a solo home run. Norris has taken well to a multi-inning role out of the Detroit bullpen, posting a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB across 15.2 innings over his last six appearances.