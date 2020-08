Norris should be ready to pitch Sunday despite entering Friday's game as a reliever, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Although Norris is scheduled to serve as the primary pitcher behind Michael Fulmer in Sunday's contest, he was brought in during the fourth inning of Friday's loss. He threw 32 pitches over 1.2 innings, but manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that he should still be ready to make his scheduled appearance Sunday.