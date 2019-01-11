Tigers' Daniel Norris: Signs with Tigers
Norris reached a one-year, $1.275 million deal with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Norris missed almost four months with a groin injury and finished the season with a 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB in only eight starts. The 25-year-old has struggled over the last couple years with injury issues and inconsistency, but should be in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation come spring training.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles in no-decision against Brewers•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will get work in winter ball•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows two runs in loss to Twins•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows five runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Fans seven in no-decision against Cards•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...