Tigers' Daniel Norris: Signs with Tigers

Norris reached a one-year, $1.275 million deal with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Norris missed almost four months with a groin injury and finished the season with a 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB in only eight starts. The 25-year-old has struggled over the last couple years with injury issues and inconsistency, but should be in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation come spring training.