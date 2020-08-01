Norris (not injury related) will start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Norris missed nearly all of camp due to COVID-19 protocols but has been building up his workload at the Tigers' alternate training site. The southpaw was expected to need one more session ahead of joining the major-league club, but he'll be in line to start in Sunday's seven-inning contest. If all goes well, Norris should reclaim his spot in the rotation going forward.
