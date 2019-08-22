Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid again in abbreviated start

Norris threw three innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday, giving up no earned runs on two hits, striking out two and walking none as the Tigers eventually prevailed 2-1.

Making another abbreviated start due to his innings limit, Norris and the Tigers relievers did a great job in holding the Astros to a single run to offset a dominant complete-game showing from Justin Verlander. The strategy has been working, as the Tigers combined for a shutout in Norris' last three-inning start, but he doesn't figure to work deep enough into games to qualify for decisions for the rest of the season. As such, his fantasy value will be limited, even if he continues to pitch well.