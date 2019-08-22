Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid again in abbreviated start
Norris threw three innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday, giving up no earned runs on two hits, striking out two and walking none as the Tigers eventually prevailed 2-1.
Making another abbreviated start due to his innings limit, Norris and the Tigers relievers did a great job in holding the Astros to a single run to offset a dominant complete-game showing from Justin Verlander. The strategy has been working, as the Tigers combined for a shutout in Norris' last three-inning start, but he doesn't figure to work deep enough into games to qualify for decisions for the rest of the season. As such, his fantasy value will be limited, even if he continues to pitch well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...