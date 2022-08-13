Norris allowed four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Norris was promoted from Triple-A Toledo and made his 2022 Tigers debut Friday. The 29-year-old southpaw threw 38 of 64 pitches for strikes and held his own in the spot start. He posted a 6.90 ERA through 30 frames with the Cubs before he was released in July. With Tarik Skubal out for the season, Norris is currently projected to start in Cleveland next week.