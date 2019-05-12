Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid in win

Norris (2-1) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five through 6.1 innings earning the win over the Twins on Sunday.

Norris was cruising through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing a solo home run and a double before being pulled after 96 pitches. The Tigers provided plenty of run support and the 26-year-old delivered his first quality start of the season to earn his second win. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.63 ERA through 34.2 innings this season. Norris will make his next start Friday against the Athletics.