Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid in win
Norris (2-1) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five through 6.1 innings earning the win over the Twins on Sunday.
Norris was cruising through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing a solo home run and a double before being pulled after 96 pitches. The Tigers provided plenty of run support and the 26-year-old delivered his first quality start of the season to earn his second win. He has a 2-1 record with a 3.63 ERA through 34.2 innings this season. Norris will make his next start Friday against the Athletics.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...