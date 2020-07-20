Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said it's unclear if Norris (illness) will be able to rejoin the team in the next few days, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Gardenhire said on Thursday that he thought Norris could possibly rejoin the team over the weekend, but the lefty remains in the COVID-19 protocol. "I'm not for sure if he's gonna show up in the next couple of days," Gardenhire said. "I'm not positive." The Tigers start their season on Friday in Cincinnati, and given the time he's already missed, it's looking increasingly unlikely that Norris will be on the Opening Day roster.