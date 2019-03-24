Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles in audition for rotation

Norris allowed five earned runs over four innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He gave up six hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Norris actually picked up the win, but that's only because the Tigers exploded for 18 runs in this one. The lefty is in the mix for the team's final rotation spot with Michael Fulmer headed for Tommy John surgery, but his 6.75 spring ERA isn't doing him any favors. Meanwhile, his primary competition for the role, Spencer Turnbull, has a sparkling 1.80 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 15 innings this spring. Norris could end up as a long reliever or Triple-A starter if the Tigers opt to reward Turnbull for his strong spring.