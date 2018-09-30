Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles in no-decision against Brewers

Norris did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Brewers, as he allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Tigers staked Norris to a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but that's when the lefty started to struggle. He gave up a two-run home run to Christian Yelich in the frame, then gave up three more runs an inning later before departing with two outs in the fifth. Norris finishes an injury-shortened 2018 campaign with a 5.68 ERA across 44.1 innings of work. Still just 25 years old, he'll likely slot into Detroit's 2019 rotation, though he has yet to live up to his prospect hype from earlier in his career.