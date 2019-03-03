Tigers' Daniel Norris: Struggles Sunday with long ball
Norris allowed three runs on four hits over 1.2 innings and took the loss in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He walked one and struck out two.
Norris was victimized by three solo home runs in his short outing, which is a bit concerning after his HR/9 jumped from 1.06 in 2017 to 1.62 a season ago. The spike in home run rate coincided with a career-worst 5.68 ERA in 2018, and the 25-year-old lefty will need to have a good spring if he wants to earn a rotation spot to begin the year.
