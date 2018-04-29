Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in start
Norris was diagnosed with left groin tightness after being removed in the third inning of his spot start Sunday against the Orioles.
The injury is a familiar one for Norris, who was sidelined during spring training and for portions of the 2017 campaign with a strained left groin. With that history in mind, it seems like a decent bet that Norris will land on the 10-day disabled list, though the Tigers will presumably put him through a battery of tests before making a decision on that front.
