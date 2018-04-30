Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in Sunday's loss

Norris (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Norris had to leave the game early due to a groin injury, which is currently being examined so that the Tigers can determine how to proceed with the southpaw. Norris' season has gotten off to a tough start, as he owns a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP after five games (15.1 innings), two of which were starts.