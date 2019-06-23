Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tagged for six runs Sunday

Norris (2-6) allowed six runs across seven innings Sunday to take the loss against Cleveland. He gave up eight hits and struck out eight as well.

Norris pitched pretty well outside of the second inning. However, that frame was particularly rough, as the lefty allowed five runs on six hits, including four in a row at one point. The eight strikeouts were a season high at least, but Norris remains an inconsistent fantasy option best saved for the right matchups. He'll take a 4.69 ERA into his next scheduled start Friday against Washington.