Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes first loss
Norris (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three earned runs on five hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Norris pitched decently, but Detroit hitters could only muster two runs on five hits. The lefty has been solid if not spectacular this season, as he now has a 3.81 ERA and 21:9 K:BB through 28.1 innings. It's a step in the right direction for Norris after he posted ERAs above 5.00 in each of the last two years. The 26-year-old is lined up to take the hill again Sunday against the Twins.
