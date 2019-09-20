Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes loss in another short start
Norris (3-13) took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, pitching three innings and giving up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out one batter.
Norris has now thrown exactly three innings in each of his last eight starts. While the abbreviated outings help preserve his arm, they have destroyed his fantasy value as he is no longer capable of earning wins or accumulating worthwhile strikeout numbers. In fact, Norris has gone 0-4 since he was placed on an innings limit despite registering a decent 3.75 ERA over 24 innings in that span. Three of those losses -- including the one on Thursday -- have come in outings in which Norris has limited his opponent to a single run. The 26-year-old will likely toss three innings again when he faces the Twins on Wednesday at home in his next scheduled start.
