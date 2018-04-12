Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes loss in relief Wednesday

Norris (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Indians after giving up four earned runs on seven hits and walk across three innings of work. He struck out three.

Norris came on in the first inning after Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann took a comebacker to the face and had to leave the game. The lefty looked good in his first outing of the season but he was very hittable in this one. If Zimmermann misses any starts, Norris would be a likely candidate to take his place in the rotation, but his fantasy value remains limited as long as he stays in the bullpen.