Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes loss in relief Wednesday
Norris (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Indians after giving up four earned runs on seven hits and walk across three innings of work. He struck out three.
Norris came on in the first inning after Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann took a comebacker to the face and had to leave the game. The lefty looked good in his first outing of the season but he was very hittable in this one. If Zimmermann misses any starts, Norris would be a likely candidate to take his place in the rotation, but his fantasy value remains limited as long as he stays in the bullpen.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: WIll stay in majors•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will head to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Scheduled start against Royals postponed•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Available in relief for doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: In line for Tuesday start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Likely to begin year in rotation•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...