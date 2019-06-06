Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes loss

Norris (2-5) allowed three earned runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Norris was consistently working around trouble Thursday, allowing multiple baserunners in four of his six innings. However, he avoided major damage aside from a two-run homer he surrendered to Travis d'Arnaud. While his ratios haven't fallen into place, Norris has a 27:7 K:BB across his last 34.1 innings -- spanning six starts. He'll look for better results in his next outing, likely to come Wednesday at Kansas City.