Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes ninth loss

Norris (3-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings to take the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. He walked two and struck out three.

Norris pitched clean third and fourth innings, but he didn't fare as well on either end of that, allowing single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth frames. Home runs by Jose Abreu and Welington Castillo accounted for half of the damage, and the lefty has now allowed 20 long balls in 117.1 innings this season. Norris will take a middling 4.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Royals.