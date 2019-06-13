Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes no-decision in loss

Norris lasted five innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Norris held the Royals scoreless until he surrendered doubles to Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler in the third to even the score at 1-1. He then allowed a trio of singles in the fifth to tie things up once again before exiting the game for good. The 26-year-old has been hustling through a mediocre season for the Tigers, compiling a 4.52 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB through 11 starts. Next up, he'll take on the Pirates on Tuesday.