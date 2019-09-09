Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes tough-luck loss
Norris (3-12) allowed one run on three hits over three innings Sunday, striking out two batters and taking the loss against Oakland.
Norris coughed up an RBI groundout in the first inning while Detroit's offense couldn't get much going. He's tossed just three innings in each of his last six starts and allowed one run or fewer in four of those. Norris will carry a 4.72 ERA into Saturday's home contest against Baltimore.
