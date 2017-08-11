Tigers' Daniel Norris: Threw two innings in simulated game

Norris (groin) threw two innings of a simulated game Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris threw 35 innings in the simulated game, a step down from the 40 he threw in his most recent bullpen session but appears to be ready to go out on a rehab assignment. Owners should remain hesitant for now though. This trip will be his second comeback attempt from the injury after he had to abandon the first one back in mid-July after re-aggravating the strain. He'll have to make at least three rehab starts before returning to Detroit, putting into question whether or not he will be able to return before September.