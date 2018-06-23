Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session Saturday

Norris (groin) threw a bullpen session Saturday at the Tigers' spring training facility, James Chipman of Tigers on 247 Sports reports.

Norris threw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since undergoing groin surgery near the start of May, and he completed another step in his recovery Saturday. If all goes well, the lefty could soon progress to a rehab assignment, though given how long he's been out, the Tigers will likely take a cautious approach.

