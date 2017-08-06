Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session

Norris (groin) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The session represented Norris' first mound activity since he departed early from his July 23 rehab start with Triple-A Toledo after aggravating the groin injury that has kept him sidelined since shortly before the All-Star break. The left-hander was also able to do some running after the bullpen session and said he experienced no renewed fatigue. Norris is scheduled to throw a more intense bullpen session Tuesday before progressing to facing hitters later in the week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast