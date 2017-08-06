Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session
Norris (groin) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The session represented Norris' first mound activity since he departed early from his July 23 rehab start with Triple-A Toledo after aggravating the groin injury that has kept him sidelined since shortly before the All-Star break. The left-hander was also able to do some running after the bullpen session and said he experienced no renewed fatigue. Norris is scheduled to throw a more intense bullpen session Tuesday before progressing to facing hitters later in the week.
