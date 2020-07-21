Norris (not injury related) felt good after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was cleared to rejoin the team Tuesday after clearing the COVID-19 protocol, and he was able to get on the mound right away. The southpaw was able to maintain a throwing program while he was away from the team, and he's reportedly built up to 65 pitches already. He'll throw a simulated game Thursday, and if all goes well, he could be ready to return to game action soon after.