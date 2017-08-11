Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws two innings in simulated game
Norris (groin) threw two innings of a simulated game Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Norris threw 35 pitches in the simulated game, a step down from the 40 he threw in his most recent bullpen session. However, he appears to be ready to go out on a rehab assignment. Owners should remain hesitant for now though. This trip will be his second comeback attempt from the injury after he had to abandon the first one back in mid-July after aggravating the strain. He'll have to make at least three rehab starts before returning to Detroit, putting into question whether or not he will be able to return before September.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: May toss simulated game Friday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Feels great after bullpen•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will receive cortisone shot•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Re-injures groin in Sunday's rehab start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...