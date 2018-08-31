Tigers' Daniel Norris: To start Saturday against Yankees

Norris (groin) will be activated from the 60-day DL ahead of Saturday's start versus the Yankees, Lynn G. Henning of the Detroit News reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire hinted at the southpaw's return earlier this week and he will indeed rejoin the Tigers' rotation after spending the past four months on the disabled list with a groin injury. During five appearances (two starts) with the team this year, Norris has logged a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.