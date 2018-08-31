Tigers' Daniel Norris: To start Saturday against Yankees
Norris (groin) will be activated from the 60-day DL ahead of Saturday's start versus the Yankees, Lynn G. Henning of the Detroit News reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire hinted at the southpaw's return earlier this week and he will indeed rejoin the Tigers' rotation after spending the past four months on the disabled list with a groin injury. During five appearances (two starts) with the team this year, Norris has logged a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Bullpen work likely upon return•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Shifts rehab to Florida State League•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: May not return in 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...