Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses another three-inning start
Norris did not factor into the decision against Kansas City on Tuesday, completing three innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Due to concerns about his workload, Norris was limited to three innings for his fifth straight start. He entered the game having allowed only one run in his last nine innings but was less successful against the Royals, serving up a three-run homer to Jorge Soler in the third frame. The southpaw has given up 25 long balls in 132.1 innings this season while compiling a 4.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 114:38 K:BB. He'll likely be on an innings cap again when he makes his next scheduled start in Oakland on Sunday.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in limited work•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for another short outing•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid again in abbreviated start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Kicks off combined shutout•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Nearing innings limit•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...