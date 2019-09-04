Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses another three-inning start

Norris did not factor into the decision against Kansas City on Tuesday, completing three innings and giving up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

Due to concerns about his workload, Norris was limited to three innings for his fifth straight start. He entered the game having allowed only one run in his last nine innings but was less successful against the Royals, serving up a three-run homer to Jorge Soler in the third frame. The southpaw has given up 25 long balls in 132.1 innings this season while compiling a 4.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 114:38 K:BB. He'll likely be on an innings cap again when he makes his next scheduled start in Oakland on Sunday.