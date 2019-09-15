Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses three shutout frames
Norris tossed three shutout inning while allowing one hit and zero walks with three strikeouts during a no-decision against the Orioles on Saturday.
This one went into extra innings anyway, but Norris again failed to factor into the decision first because he pitched just three innings. That should obviously be expected at this point, though, as Norris hasn't pitched into the fourth inning of any start since Aug. 6. Despite needing just 37 pitches to get through three Saturday, the Tigers still didn't let him take the mound for a fourth frame. The limited among of work has helped his ERA, but it caps his value in the wins and strikeout departments. He is 3-12 with a 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 138.1 innings this season. Norris is scheduled to start again Friday at home against the White Sox.
