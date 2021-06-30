Norris touched 96.1 mph with his fastball Monday, which was the hardest he's thrown since 2016, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris dealt with injuries the past few seasons as well as a bout of COVID-19 that shut him down last summer, so it's encouraging to see him show increased velocity. The lefty averaged 94.6 mph with his fastball during Monday's appearance, which was 2 mph above his season average. Norris has struggled this year with a 6.67 ERA and 1.66 WHIP, but if he's able to maintain the increased velocity, he might be able to find a little more success out of the Detroit bullpen.