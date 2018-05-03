Tigers' Daniel Norris: Undergoes groin surgery Thursday

Norris underwent successful groin surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Norris was removed from his start Sunday with a strained left groin, and the surgery was done to remove pressure from the area. The 25-year-old dealt with groin issues last year, which cost him some game action. The team said Norris was already able to walk some after the surgery, which seems to bode well for the recovery process. Late June is the earliest he'll return, though more details should emerge once Norris ramps up rehab activity.