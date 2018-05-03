Tigers' Daniel Norris: Undergoes groin surgery Thursday
Norris underwent successful groin surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was removed from his start Sunday with a strained left groin, and the surgery was done to remove pressure from the area. The 25-year-old dealt with groin issues last year, which cost him some game action. The team said Norris was already able to walk some after the surgery, which seems to bode well for the recovery process. Late June is the earliest he'll return, though more details should emerge once Norris ramps up rehab activity.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expects to miss 8-to-12 weeks•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Heads to disabled list•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in Sunday's loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits spot start with apparent injury•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...