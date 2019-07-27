Tigers' Daniel Norris: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Norris allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners. He struck out eight and took a no-decision.
Norris was strong in this outing, but a two-run home run by Tom Murphy in the seventh inning was enough to take the left-hander out of the running for a decision. Norris has been inconsistent this season -- he's allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last 10 starts, but also surrendered five or more in the other four starts over that span. The 26-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 106.2 innings this season. He's expected to next take the mound versus the Angels on Wednesday, carrying an unsightly 2-8 record into that matchup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...