Tigers' Daniel Norris: Whiffs eight in no-decision

Norris allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners. He struck out eight and took a no-decision.

Norris was strong in this outing, but a two-run home run by Tom Murphy in the seventh inning was enough to take the left-hander out of the running for a decision. Norris has been inconsistent this season -- he's allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last 10 starts, but also surrendered five or more in the other four starts over that span. The 26-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 106.2 innings this season. He's expected to next take the mound versus the Angels on Wednesday, carrying an unsightly 2-8 record into that matchup.