Tigers' Daniel Norris: White Sox-Tigers postponed
Norris won't make his scheduled start Saturday against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Named as a replacement in the rotation for the injured Matt Moore (knee) back on April 6, Norris still has yet to make his first start with the Tigers thanks to a pair of postponements and multiple off-days in Detroit's schedule. Assuming the Tigers elect to skip his turn and keep their other four rotation members on schedule, Norris is likely to make his first start of the season Thursday in Boston.
