Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will head to bullpen

Norris will be available as a reliever over the next two games before likely being optioned to Triple-A Toledo upon the return of Mike Fiers (back) from the 10-day disabled list, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Unfortunately for Norris, it appears as though Wednesday's postponement cost him his lone chance at earning a start in the Tigers' rotation. Even in the event that Fiers will require a little extra time before returning to the major-league mound, the club will likely just plug Francisco Liriano in for Sunday's start. Barring anything unexpected, Norris will be in Toledo's rotation to start its campaign.

