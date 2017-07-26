Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will receive cortisone shot
Norris (groin) is set to receive a cortisone shot Wednesday, followed by a few days of rest before restarting his rehab assignment, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Norris suffered a setback during Sunday's rehab start, re-injuring his groin after just 32 pitches with Triple-A Toledo. The left-hander should be able to continue with his recovery by early next week, barring any other setbacks following the injection. It seems likely that Norris will require a couple more appearances at the minor-league level before rejoining the Tigers, placing his return around the timeframe of mid-August.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Re-injures groin in Sunday's rehab start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits rehab start with injury•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Second rehab outing on tap•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for rehab start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws side session Friday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Won't throw over break•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...