Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will receive cortisone shot

Norris (groin) is set to receive a cortisone shot Wednesday, followed by a few days of rest before restarting his rehab assignment, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris suffered a setback during Sunday's rehab start, re-injuring his groin after just 32 pitches with Triple-A Toledo. The left-hander should be able to continue with his recovery by early next week, barring any other setbacks following the injection. It seems likely that Norris will require a couple more appearances at the minor-league level before rejoining the Tigers, placing his return around the timeframe of mid-August.