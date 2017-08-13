Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will restart rehab assignment Wednesday
Norris (groin) will report to Triple-A Toledo to restart his rehab assignment Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers are expected to have Norris make three rehab starts with Toledo before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely in early September. After tossing 35 and 40 pitches in a recent simulated game and bullpen session, respectively, Norris will up his count to 45 on Wednesday. He'll likely increase his pitch count in the subsequent two starts as he attempts to stake his claim to a rotation spot with the Tigers once he's activated.
