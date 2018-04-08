Tigers' Daniel Norris: WIll stay at MLB level

Warwick Saupold, not Norris, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Mike Fiers to return to the roster Sunday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It was thought that Norris would get sent down to make room for Fiers, but the young lefty looked good in 3.1 innings of relief work Thursday, so he'll stick around for now. The return of Fiers will put Norris in the bullpen, though he could carve out a role as a valuable long reliever. The Tigers may also decide to send him down at a later date to get him more work as a starter. Until Norris is making starts at the MLB level, his fantasy value will remain limited.