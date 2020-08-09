Norris is slated to work as the primary pitcher in Monday's game against the White Sox, following opener Michael Fulmer, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris was recently bumped from the rotation in favor of Tyler Alexander, and now the former will have to settle for this piggyback arrangement with Fulmer. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he'd like to get about three innings out of each pitcher Monday. Norris had a delayed start to his season due to coronavirus testing protocols and he's made just one appearance so far, allowing two earned runs in 1.2 innings of work last Sunday against the Reds.