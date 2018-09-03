Tigers' Daniel Norris: Won't miss start
Norris is not expected to miss a start despite exiting his previous one with cramps, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris lasted just 4.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees before being pulled with left calf cramping. He already feels fine Monday and is expected to be able to throw Friday against the Cardinals without issue.
