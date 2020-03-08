Tigers' Daniel Pinero: Clear for return
Pinero (calf) is listed on the Tigers' travel roster Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 25-year-old has taken it easy since the start of March due to a bout of calf soreness, but he's now healthy and is cleared for game action. Pinero spent most of 2019 at Double-A Erie and posted a .237/.317/.407 slash line with 11 home runs in 88 games, though he also had a midseason stint at Triple-A Toledo.
