Pinero (calf) is listed on the Tigers' travel roster Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old has taken it easy since the start of March due to a bout of calf soreness, but he's now healthy and is cleared for game action. Pinero spent most of 2019 at Double-A Erie and posted a .237/.317/.407 slash line with 11 home runs in 88 games, though he also had a midseason stint at Triple-A Toledo.

