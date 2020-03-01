Play

Pinero will take at least a few days off to manage some calf soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but there's no reason for the 25-year-old to push it during the first half of spring training. Pinero finished 2019 at Triple-A Toledo and had a .231/.364/.451 slash line with four home runs in 28 games.

Our Latest Stories