Stumpf (1-2) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Monday against the Rangers. He retired just one of the three hitters he faced, allowing an earned run on two hits.

Stumpf came on in the seventh inning with a runner on base and two outs, and he promptly allowed a single to Shin-Soo Choo to bring home the inherited runner to tie the game. He then gave up a triple to Jurickson Profar that plated the go-ahead run. Stumpf has taken the loss in two of his last three appearances, and he's allowed three earned runs over an inning of work in that time to bump his season ERA up to 3.55.