Stumpf (elbow) will throw a bullpen session this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Stumpf is having no issues throwing all of his pitches from flat ground, so he'll progress to mound work for the first time since landing on the disabled list near the end of May. The lefty will eventually need to face live hitters before returning, leaving his possible return date up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories