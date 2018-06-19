Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Cleared for rehab stint
Stumpf (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
Stumpf has been on the disabled list since May 30 with ulnar nerve irritation, but he's been cleared to return to game action after getting through a bullpen session with no issues over the weekend. He's expected to need at least two rehab appearances before rejoining the Tigers.
